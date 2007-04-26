Diamond Divas shine on the t-ball field - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Diamond Divas shine on the t-ball field

April 26, 2007
Reported by Pam Dixon

It takes great softball players to reach the state championships, but as KPLC"s Pam Dixon report, greatness has to start somewhere.

In this field of dreams, athletic talent comes in pint sized packages. 4 year old Megan McGee says, "You hit the ball."

Meet the Diamond Divas, a group of four and five year old year old first timers on the softball field. 5 year old Sarah Blue says, "You hit the ball and catch the ball, but sometimes you don't catch the ball." 5 year old Madison Brinkman says, "I don't normally catch the ball." Coach Brenna Herbert says, "Sometimes we have a girl run in the wrong direction. Sometimes they'll pick flowers."

More than half the team took dance lessons together and now they are trading in their ballet shoes for a pair of cleats. With their pink gloves, pink bats and pink cleats, these little ladies are suited to the T-- t-ball that is. Hebert says, "Little League is good for helping them build self confidence and self esteem."

Out here it's all for one and one for all, and all go for the ball.

Here where diamonds are a girl's best friend, it's the kids who really shine.

The Little League t-ball teams don't keep score and every child bats.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:30:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly