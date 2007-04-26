FEMA extends housing deadline

If you still live in a FEMA trailer and were sweating the August deadline to get out, you can rest easy for now. Today federal officials announced an extension for those in trailers. You can stay until March of 2009.
However in March of next year, those still living in FEMA trailers will have to begin paying rent . Director of the local FEMA field office Dave Phillips explains the rent will start at $50 a much and go up by $50 each month.
Also, Phillips says people will be offered an opportunity to buy the trailers they've been living in, though the details are still being worked out. For more information on the extension of FEMA housing assistance click here. Here's more information on buying your FEMA trailer.
