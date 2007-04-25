Lightening blamed in north Louisiana death

April 25, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Lightening from a storm moving across northwestern Louisiana today started a house trailer fire that killed a 101-year-old Caddo Parish man.

Authorities identified the victim as Hersey Pettaway, who was a week away from his 102nd birthday.

Fire investigators said it appeared that lightening hit a tree by Pettaway's mobile home, ran down the tree trunk and hit the trailer.

Pettaway's daughter, who lives nearby, was on her way to work when she spotted the fire off Louisiana Highway 169 south of Spring Ridge. She said there was nothing she could do.

As the storm moved on to the east, authorities say high winds damaged several homes in the Ouachita Parish. No injuries have been reported.