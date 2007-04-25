Lightening blamed in north Louisiana death

April 25, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Lightening from a storm moving across northwestern Louisiana today started a house trailer fire that killed a 101-year-old Caddo Parish man.
Authorities identified the victim as Hersey Pettaway, who was a week away from his 102nd birthday.
Fire investigators said it appeared that lightening hit a tree by Pettaway's mobile home, ran down the tree trunk and hit the trailer.
Pettaway's daughter, who lives nearby, was on her way to work when she spotted the fire off Louisiana Highway 169 south of Spring Ridge. She said there was nothing she could do.
As the storm moved on to the east, authorities say high winds damaged several homes in the Ouachita Parish. No injuries have been reported.
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...More >>