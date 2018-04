Understated elegance!



This dress features a small A-line silhouette and an empire waistline. The bodice has the modern look of luxe satin narrow bands and silver thread embroidery, which are repeated again at the hemline.



Crystals and beads decorate the center from the waistline. Delicate bow and tails adorn the back of this contemporary gown. The silky satin is available in white, ivory and champagne.