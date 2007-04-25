3101 Ernest St. Suite 1
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Open: Mon. - Fri. 10:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday's 10:00am - 4:30pm
Mary Margaret's is a boutique with fine ladies clothing, jewelry, belts and handbags. Owner Marcie Harper says, "We pride ourselves on great customer service".
The boutique has been in business since 2001, and it will be 6 years in August.
Harper goes on to say, "We are a small boutique. The customer always comes first. We have great customer service, in store alterations, layaway, free gift wrapping and delivery.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.