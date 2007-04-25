Man Convicted in Landlord Murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man Convicted in Landlord Murder

April 25, 2007
Reported by: KPLC Staff

A 41-year-old Kinder man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of his landlord.

Kevin Ware was convicted by an Allen Parish jury in the 2005 death of 74-year-old Cleveland Burnitt, also of Kinder.

Burnitt was beaten and strangled in his Green Oak Road home on November 7, 2005, after beginning proceedings to have Ware evicted from a mobile home on Burnitt's property.

Allen Parish sheriff's deputies found Burnitt's body inside his home after responding to a call that the homeowner had been injured.

Authorities believe Ware entered Burnitt's home, beat him with his fists and strangled him with an extension cord.

A sentencing date for Ware has not yet been set. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

