21 constitutional changes among bills filed

April 24, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Twenty-one proposed changes to the state Constitution have been filed for the Legislative session that begins Monday.
The proposed changes include efforts to expand the local property tax exemption, require the state Supreme Court to move from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, and authorize the Legislature to meet one week a month for 10 months instead of in two- and three-month blocks.
One-thousand-217 bills have been filed for the session: 322 in the Senate and 895 in the House.
The session is supposed to focus on taxes, tax credits and other fiscal matters, but lawmakers can file an unlimited number of local bills and five bills involving nonlocal and nonfiscal matters.
Barry Erwin, president of the independent watchdog group Council for a Better Louisiana, said many of the proposals are regular attempts to rework the property tax exemptions and take money out of the hands of local government.
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisting an officer, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.