Woman dies after flipping her car

Police tell 7-News a Baton Rouge woman is dead after a single car crash this morning.

It happened shortly after 8 o' clock this morning. Reportedly, the unidentified driver was traveling west bound on Interstate Ten. She ran in to the cement barrier near the Opelousas exit . The car flipped, ejected the driver and landed on the eastbound side.

Early reports indicate the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is still ongoing.