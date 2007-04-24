Jindal Leads Gubernatorial Fundraising - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jindal Leads Gubernatorial Fundraising

April 24, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

U.S. Representative Bobby Jindal's campaign says it has over $5 million for the Louisiana governor's race, including donations from more than eight thousand contributors. Another Republican is staking $5.5 million of his own money in a race against Jindal.

Candidates in the October 20th primary were required to submit finance reports to the state ethics board by midnight Monday, covering the period through April 13th.

Jindal's campaign office says the Kenner Republican has raised $5.3 million, though he had not filed his report.

Two other candidates reported at least $1 million.  New Orleans businessman John Georges put in $5.5 million of his own money; and Foster Campbell, a Democratic public service commissioner from north Louisiana has just over $1 million, including $300,000 from his own pocket. The rest of Campbell's money came from 199 contributors.

State Senator Walter Boasso, an Arabi Republican, had about $45,000 in his campaign fund. Boasso, a businessman who has set up a web site and run advertising, has already spent over $611,000 -- much of which was his own money -- on the race.

He has received over $90,000 from 43 donors.

Libertarian T- Lee Horne had $4,774 and the Reverend Raymond Brown, a New Orleans activist, had not filed a report by this evening.

