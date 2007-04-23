Legislators begin studying tax plans

April 23, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

The spring legislative session doesn't begin until April 30th, but House committees this week will launch deep into the subject matter of government spending and taxes that will occupy lawmakers during the next two months.

On Wednesday the House Committee on Ways and Means will dissect the so-called Stelly Plan, a four-year-old revision of sales and income tax laws that cut taxes on low-income people while increasing the burden on middle-class taxpayers, particularly those with substantial federal itemized deductions.

The panel also will address sales tax holidays, tax credits for surcharges supporting the state's insurer of last resort and new forms of tax relief, all in preparation for decisions on those issues during the session.

The House Appropriations Committee will hold hearings this week on the state budget for the fiscal year that begins July first.