Standoff has Deadly Results

April 20, 2007

Reported by AP

A standoff at Houston's Johnson Space Center has ended with deadly results. Police say a NASA contract worker has killed a hostage and himself.

The shootings occurred after a nearly four hour standoff in an office building at the space center. A second hostage, a woman who was bound with tape, had minor injuries.

Houston Police Captain Dwayne Ready says the gunman, who barricaded himself on the second floor, shot himself once in the head.

Police say the slain hostage, a man, was likely to shot "in the early minutes of the whole ordeal."