Two local schools at NASA during standoff

April 20, 2007
Reported by KPLC Staff
Vinton middle school students on a field trip were at Johnson Space Center during the incident.
Principal Stephen Hardy says 61 eighth graders left this morning for a field trip to Houston, the Johnson space center and the Holocaust Museum. When news came of the gunman, chaperones were in contact with school officials, made sure everyone was together, and cut their trip to the center short.
They all got on the their two buses and headed to their next stop in Houston. Principal Hardy says they were about a mile away from where the gunman was barricaded and were never in any danger.
He says they have contacted all the parents and let them know the situation. Once the students stop and get something to eat they will be coming back home.
Also, according to school officials at Our Lady's Catholic of Sulphur, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade classes were also at the Space Center this afternoon. They say everyone is accounted for and on their way home to Lake Charles.
