Standoff at NASA Space Center

April 20, 2007
Reported by AP
Houston police say a Johnson Space Center building was evacuated today after reports of a gunman inside. Police were called about 1:40 p-m for building 44, which houses communications and tracking development laboratory.
Johnson Space Center security officers and Houston police (including a SWAT team)were dispatched to the scene.
NASA spokesman James Hartsfield said the building was "one of the smaller" office buildings on the JSC campus, where Mission Control is based. He declined to speculate on how the person got a gun inside NASA security or his motives.
The identity of the armed man is not yet known.
