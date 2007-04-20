Progress or Problems?

April 19, 2007

Reported by Vince Atkinson

After months of debate, bickering, and hundreds of questions, we finally know what the future holds for the proposed asphalt plant just outside of the Iowa city limits. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury made the controversial decision Thursday night, but not everyone left the meeting happy.

Folks going to Thursday night's police jury meeting were greeted with picketers supporting the proposed asphalt plant just off of Interstate 10 near Iowa. Inside the meeting was a much different scene, some Iowa residents were opposed to the idea. Some residents feel the potential for bad smells and toxic gas was too great to justify the project. The proposed asphalt plant would only be operated for about two years, but some people feel that is too long.

While police jurors heard both sides of this debate for more than an hour, they finally admitted that a compromise between both sides was next to impossible. The jury eventually decided to approve the plans for the proposed plant. That "okay" came with stipulations; among others, the property where the asphalt plant will be located has to revert back to agricultural use after local projects requiring asphalt are completed.