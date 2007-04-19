Former police captain facing theft charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former police captain facing theft charges

April 19, 2007
Reported by Associated Press

A former Jennings police captain was arrested for allegedly taking money from a Wal-Mart where he worked security.

Shelton Breaux was booked in the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on a charge of theft less than 50 dollars.

Breaux was released on a three-thousand dollar bond.

Sheriff Ricky Edwards says an investigation began about two weeks ago after authorities received a complaint from the store.

Breaux, who had been with the Jennings Police Department for 25 years, retired after being placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation after female employees filed sexual harassment complaints, including allegations of rape, against him.

In March 2004, a grand jury decided not to indict him on the allegation of rape, made by a former police dispatcher, and on claims of sexual battery made by another female dispatcher.

