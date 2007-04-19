New turbulence in debate over effect of warming on hurricanes

April 19, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

The debate over whether global warming affects hurricanes may be running into some unexpected turbulence.

Many researchers believe warming is causing the storms to get stronger, while others aren't so sure.

Now, a new study raises the possibility that global warming might even make it harder for hurricanes to form.

Gabriel Vecchi of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Brian Soden of the University of Miami conducted the study. The findings are reported in today's issue of Geophysical Research Letters.

They used 18 complex computer climate models to anticipate the effects of warming in the years 2001 through 2020 and 2018 through 2100.

Hurricane season starts June first.

The government's hurricane season forecast has yet to be issued, but a top storm researcher predicts a very active Atlantic hurricane season.