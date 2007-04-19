Lakefront Discussion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lakefront Discussion

April 18, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson

The League of Women Voters held a special question and answer forum Wednesday night in Lake Charles.   The topic at hand, the May 5th vote on lakefront and downtown development in Lake Charles.   The league is not promoting or opposing the measure, but it is trying to educate voters on this issue before the election takes place.     

Among other issues, Lake Charles voters will decide if commercial and residential development should be allowed along the lakefront.   Wednesday night, residents expressed both interest and concerns.   Lake Charles resident Blane Bourgeois said, "I think the reservation of the people I talk to is, they want to make sure that it's not just a development, but the right development."  Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach said, "That's why we are putting it in the city charter.   That city charter amendment references track maps ... It references that report, as what we are using as far as defining our concept of development."

For more information regarding the May 5, 2007 election, Log on to the City of Lake Charles web site at:  cityoflakecharles.com   You can also pick up an informational brochure regarding lakefront and downtown development on the 10th floor of the Lake Charles City Hall and at many area libraries.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:30:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly