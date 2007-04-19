Lakefront Discussion

April 18, 2007

Reported by Vince Atkinson

The League of Women Voters held a special question and answer forum Wednesday night in Lake Charles. The topic at hand, the May 5th vote on lakefront and downtown development in Lake Charles. The league is not promoting or opposing the measure, but it is trying to educate voters on this issue before the election takes place.

Among other issues, Lake Charles voters will decide if commercial and residential development should be allowed along the lakefront. Wednesday night, residents expressed both interest and concerns. Lake Charles resident Blane Bourgeois said, "I think the reservation of the people I talk to is, they want to make sure that it's not just a development, but the right development." Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach said, "That's why we are putting it in the city charter. That city charter amendment references track maps ... It references that report, as what we are using as far as defining our concept of development."

For more information regarding the May 5, 2007 election, Log on to the City of Lake Charles web site at: cityoflakecharles.com You can also pick up an informational brochure regarding lakefront and downtown development on the 10th floor of the Lake Charles City Hall and at many area libraries.