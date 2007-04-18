NBC gets letter from VA shooter - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

NBC gets letter from VA shooter

April 18, 2007

Associated Press:

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - More clues are emerging about what Cho Seung-Hui (joh sung-wee) did in the two-hour window between the first burst of gunfire in a dorm and the second barrage in a classroom building.

Authorities say the Virginia Tech gunman mailed a package to NBC News between the events. Police say the material includes images of him brandishing weapons and a video of him delivering a diatribe about getting even with rich people. NBC says a time stamp on the package indicates it was mailed in the two-hour window between the shootings.

MSNBC says the package included a CD-ROM on which Cho read his manifesto. "NBC Nightly News" plans to show some of the material tonight. NBC says it turned the package over to authorities. The package was sent to the head of NBC News.    

