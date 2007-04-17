$255 million allocated to Louisiana for coastal protection

April 17, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Louisiana will get 127-and-a-half million dollars from the U-S Department of Interior this year and in 2008 to be used for coastal protection and restoration in relation to offshore energy exploration.
The funding, which was authorized by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, directs the Interior Department to give 250 million dollars annually in fiscal years 2007-2010 to six coastal states that have offshore energy production, including Louisiana.
About 53 percent, or 165-point-eight million dollars, of the overall Coastal Impact Assistance Program funding will be available to Louisiana.
With all of the federal sources taken together, U-S Senator Mary Landrieu says Louisiana can expect to receive more than 40 billion dollars during the next half century.
These funds will be used for, among other things, onshore infrastructure projects, including critical improvements on Louisiana Highway One and funding to expedite construction of the Houma Navigation Canal Lock, a key component of the Morganza to the Gulf project. The funds will also help in restoring and protecting barrier shorelines, and improved management of Mississippi River water and associated sediment transported by the river.
Louisiana parishes that will receive funding include Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Martin, Saint Mary, Saint Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Vermilion.
