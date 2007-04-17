Bride's Name: Kari Michelle Roberts

Groom's Name: Cody Ryan Gann

How long have you known each other?

Kari & Cody: We have known each other for almost eleven memorable and exciting years. We have shared so much laughter and so many tears (happy and sad) together since we have known each other. It's really hard for us to think back to the time in our life when we didn't know each other!

How did you meet?

Kari: We met at a middle school basketball game. Our teams were rivals and when I, Kari, finished playing my game he came over VERY BASHFULLY and started talking to me. From that point on we talked on the phone constantly and always helped each other find a "boyfriend/girlfriend". We really became close when Cody's dad passed away while Cody was in the 7th grade. He was devastated and I did what I could to help him get through this time in his life. After this point it was basically understood that we had feelings for each other (as much as seventh graders possibly could anyway). We didn't actually start dating until our freshman year of high school, and we have been together ever since.

How did he/she propose?

Kari: He proposed on my 21st birthday at Jack Daniel's Bar & Grill in the L'auburge Du Lac Casino. My family and all my friends were there. When I came back from the restroom he was up on the stage and called me up there. While he was up there he gave a beautiful speech about me and proposed. After he proposed a band started to play and they dedicated a song to us. It was honestly the most memorable moment of my life and I was so impressed that he could pull off asking my parents, and letting all of our friends and family know without letting me have the slightest idea!

How do you know this is the "one"?

Kari: I know that Cody is the absolute only one for me because we are soul mates. Not only is he the one that I love, but he is also my best friend. He comforts me and he gives me a security that I know I couldn't find from anyone else. When I met Cody it made me understand what the saying "love is blind" really means. Every vision that I have ever had about what my future would hold has Cody in it. I honestly couldn't imagine what it would be like without him in my life. I have prayed since I was a little girl for God to send me the man of my dreams, and Cody is exactly that. We just compliment each other so well and I know that no matter what obstacle comes before us we will be able to get through it together.

Why should our viewers pick you?

Kari: I hope that the viewers will pick Cody and me because they will be able to see that we are a genuine couple who is ready to spend the rest of our lives together. We would really like to share the love that we have for each other with the viewers. I've always dreamed of having a memorable wedding and what better way to have it than to do it live on KPLC.