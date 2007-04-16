Panic on Virginia Tech Campus

Reported by Associated Press

PHOTOS COURTESY OF KPLC'S SISTER STATION WTVR

Witnesses have described scenes of panic and confusion following today's deadly shootings at Virginia Tech.

Some have said they saw students jumping out of windows of a classroom building to escape gunfire. Other students and faculty members carried out some of the wounded themselves, without waiting for ambulances to arrive.

SWAT team members with helmets, flak jackets and assault rifles were seen swarming all over the campus.

Government officials say at least 30 people were killed in the shootings. The gunman also died, but it's not clear if he was killed or shot himself.

The first shooting took place in a dorm. It was followed some two hours later by more gunfire in a classroom across campus.

Investigators have not offered a motive for the attack and it's not known if the gunman was a student.