Panic on Virginia Tech Campus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Panic on Virginia Tech Campus

Reported by Associated Press

PHOTOS COURTESY OF KPLC'S SISTER STATION WTVR

Witnesses have described scenes of panic and confusion following today's deadly shootings at Virginia Tech.      

Some have said they saw students jumping out of windows of a classroom building to escape gunfire. Other students and faculty members carried out some of the wounded themselves, without waiting for ambulances to arrive.      

SWAT team members with helmets, flak jackets and assault rifles were seen swarming all over the campus.      

Government officials say at least 30 people were killed in the shootings. The gunman also died, but it's not clear if he was killed or shot himself.      

The first shooting took place in a dorm. It was followed some two hours later by more gunfire in a classroom across campus.      

Investigators have not offered a motive for the attack and it's not known if the gunman was a student.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:30:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly