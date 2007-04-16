Bush Reacts to Virginia Tech Shooting

April 15, 2007 Reported by Associated Press

President Bush says the nation is "shocked and saddened" by today's shooting rampage at Virginia Tech University. In brief remarks at the White House, the president says "our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones." And he says his administration stands ready to help local law enforcement and the local community "in any way we can."

Bush says he's spoken with Virginia Governor Timothy Kaine as well as the president of the school. Bush concluded: "We hold the victims in our hearts; we lift them up in our prayers; we ask a loving God to comfort those who are suffering today."

Thirty-one people -- including the gunman -- are reported dead.