Virginia Tech Campus Shooting

April 17, 2007 Reported by AP

One witness says shooter fired in silence with no specific target

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - One student says the shooting in a classroom buildling at Virginia Tech began with a thunderous sound, like an "enormous hammer," followed by screams and more banging. Junior Alec Calhoun says students then realized the sounds were gunshots. Calhoun says he started flipping over desks to make hiding places. Others dashed to the windows of the second-floor classroom, kicking out the screens and jumping out.

Sophomore Trey Perkins tells The Washington Post the gunman had a "very serious but very calm look on his face." He says the shooting seemed like it lasted forever. Derek O'Dell, who was shot in the arm, tells N-B-C the shooter fired away in "eerily silence" with "no specific target - just taking out anybody he could." O'Dell says students barricaded the door after the shooter left. He says the shooter fired on the door to try to get back in, but the gunshots were blunted by the door.