Farm Bill 2007

April 16, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Bayou state farmers have had a rough few years, with unpredictable weather, rising fuel costs, and back-to-back hurricanes.

With the 2007 Federal Farm Bill coming up for debate, Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Bob Odom says if the bill does not provide the proper amount of assistance for farmers, many of them could face going out of business here in Louisiana, as well as the rest of the nation.

"The farm bill is probably the most important thing that we have to do this year. We have to have a farm bill that is friendly to the farmer, so they can stay in business, so it can be there to provide fuel, electricity, and food."

The farm bill is even more important as the demand for "bio - fuels" like Eethanol increases.