Breaux's Response to AG's decision

Former Louisiana Senator John Breaux has released a statement in response to State Attorney General Charles Foti's decision on his eligibility for gubernatorial candidacy.

"I am in the process of reviewing the Attorney General's statement and obviously want to review it carefully before commenting. I will have more to say about the statement and the Governor's race in the coming days. I was hopeful that the Attorney General would have been able to issue an opinion on my qualifications to run for Governor."

John B. Breaux - 4/13/07