Southern Mobile Homes & RV Supply

3620 Gerstner Memorial Drive

Lake Charles, LA

478-7278

AND

1812 Ruth Street

Sulphur, LA 70663

527-7153

We sell parts for manufactured homes (doors, windows, setup materials, etc.) Also parts and accessories for recreational vehicles, campers, 5th wheels, motor homes, popup and tent campers.

The business was started in 1980 by two brothers Randy and Steve Belshe.

Randy: "The business was originally started as a side business from home installing skirting and selling a few parts. It was moved to a 1200 square foot commercial building about one year later. Now we have two locations at 6500 square feet each."

Our sales staff is what makes them different from a chain store.

Randy: "Courteous, friendly sales people are trained to help our customers find the unique products used in RV's and Manufactured Homes that most of the lumber and hardware stores do not carry.

Southwest Louisiana has grown considerably since Rita and I foresee much more growth ahead. The area has outgrown the work force due to the hurricane, plus all the other construction schedules in the area. But I think this will attract more people to move into this area to fill those jobs.

Southwest Louisiana has done a remarkable job repairing and rebuilding after Rita and this just shows how great the people are in our area and will be the backbone of expansion in the future."

Visit Us Online: www.rvjunky.com