Southern Mobile Homes & RV Supply

3620 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, LA
478-7278
AND
1812 Ruth Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
527-7153
We sell parts for manufactured homes (doors, windows, setup materials, etc.) Also parts and accessories for recreational vehicles, campers, 5th wheels, motor homes, popup and tent campers.
The business was started in 1980 by two brothers Randy and Steve Belshe.
Randy: "The business was originally started as a side business from home installing skirting and selling a few parts. It was moved to a 1200 square foot commercial building about one year later. Now we have two locations at 6500 square feet each."
Our sales staff is what makes them different from a chain store.
Randy: "Courteous, friendly sales people are trained to help our customers find the unique products used in RV's and Manufactured Homes that most of the lumber and hardware stores do not carry.
Southwest Louisiana has grown considerably since Rita and I foresee much more growth ahead. The area has outgrown the work force due to the hurricane, plus all the other construction schedules in the area. But I think this will attract more people to move into this area to fill those jobs.
Southwest Louisiana has done a remarkable job repairing and rebuilding after Rita and this just shows how great the people are in our area and will be the backbone of expansion in the future."
Visit Us Online: www.rvjunky.com
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.