Authorities say two LSU players arrested

April 12, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Authorities say two L-S-U football players were arrested this week. They are accused of burglarizing a campus apartment then running up more than 200 dollars in online purchases using a stolen credit card.

Offensive lineman Zhamal Thomas of New Iberia, and defensive back Troy Giddens of Hammond were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and identity theft.

L-S-U Police spokesman Major Lawrence Rabalais says the burglary happened on March 27th, when the athletes allegedly stole a backpack containing money and credit cards.

Sports Information Director Michael Bonnette said the men were suspended from the team.