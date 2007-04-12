Fire Damages Sulphur Restaurant - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fire Damages Sulphur Restaurant

April 12, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

A popular Sulphur restaurant is heavily damaged by an over night fire.

Firefighters were called to Hollier's Restaurant on Ruth Street in Sulphur around 1:30 this morning.

They found flames shooting six feet out of the roof above the kitchen area.

It took about an hour to put out, with help from the Vinton and Carlyss Fire Departments.

Assistant Chief Matt Frey says battling the blaze put a strain on some firefighters.

"Some firefighters had to be treated for high blood pressure because of the heat."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although it appears it started in the kitchen area.

Damage estimates won't be known until later this morning, when investigators get to see the building more closely.

 

