A Legend to be Laid to Rest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A Legend to be Laid to Rest

April 11, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

It's been an emotion-filled past few days for family, friends and admirers of Grambling State University's late coaching legend Eddie Robinson. Today, they pay their final respects to the man described as "great a person, or mentor or coach as America has ever had."

The services will be held on Grambling's campus in the Assembly Center at 11 a.m.

Robinson's burial today will mark the end of three days of events honoring the man most called Coach Rob. He died last week at age 88.

On Monday, he joined only a handful of other figures in Louisiana history, including political titan Huey Long, who have lain in repose inside the state Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Last night, cars filled a church parking lot and more lined Martin Luther King Junior Avenue as an overflow crowd crammed into a Baptist church for Robinson's wake. Robinson's wife of 67 years, Doris, did not attend. Friends and family said she was not feeling well but planned to be at today's services which begin at 11 a-m.

Grambling basketball coach and former NBA player Larry Wright, speaking at the wake, drew applause from the crowd when he called Robinson "larger than life" and "the greatest Grambling-ite of all-time."

Robinson had no paid assistants when he took what would be his first and only college coaching job in 1941. He went on to coach for 57 seasons, winning 408 games and sending more than 200 players from the small school in rural north Louisiana to the NFL.

