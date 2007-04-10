19 month old almost drowns

Reported by KPLC Staff

A father finds his 19 month old son floating face down in a rain swollen ditch this afternoon. Witnesses say the toddler and his brother were standing near the ditch by their home when the boy fell into the swollen waters.

It happened in the LeBleu settlement community in Calcasieu parish. The father of the victim tells 7-News, he called 911 and began searching for his son...moments later the father found Caden Fotenot face down in the water. He performed CPR and the toddler was rushed by Air Rescue to Women and Childrens Hospital.

The boy is expected to be ok.