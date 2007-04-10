Road Home Program Changes its Tune

Reported by KPLC Staff

The Road Home program is changing its method of putting money into the hands of residents still struggling to rebuild after hurricanes Rita and Katrina.

Until recently, homeowners who get money from the Road Home program have been required to get the money in installments, but now residents that own their home outright will be able to receive the money in a lump sum.

The state agreed to hand out the lump sums to residents with mortgages to speed the process of handing out grants.

If you need to contact the Road Home program you can call 1-888-road-2-LA or log on to www.roadtola.org.