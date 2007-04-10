Entergy Works to Restore Power

April 10, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The bad weather is to blame for knocking out power to 1200 Entergy customers in south Lake Charles this morning.

Entergy spokesperson Sheila Matte says lightning struck a utility pole near Kroger's on McNeese St. around 2 a.m., causing the outage in the surrounding area.

Power crews were able to restore power to about half of those customers, leaving 400 to 500 customers in the dark, but their utilities should be on by now.

When we spoke to Matte earlier around 5:45 a.m., she said it would only take about 2 hours to get power back on-line.

Matte also said McNeese's campus should not be affected because the university gets its power from another substation.