Robinson lies in state at Capitol

April 9, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Just before 9 a-m Monday morning, the dark wood coffin of Eddie Robinson was unloaded and carried up the long granite steps of the State Capitol.

More than 50 of Robinson's former players -- wearing dark suits, white gloves and red ribbons on their lapels -- lined the path to the main door. The players ranged in age from 30 to 85.

The Grambling State University band played a somber hymn as family and friends waited inside the Capitol for the casket to be placed in the center of the Hall of Memories.

The grounds of the Louisiana Capitol will be reserved Monday for all who wish to play their respects to Robinson -- the legendary football coach of Grambling, who died last week at the age of 88.

He will lie in state at the Capitol -- an honor more often bestowed upon political leaders. Following services in Baton Rouge, Robinson's body will be taken back to Grambling for a wake on Tuesday evening and burial on Wednesday.