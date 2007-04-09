Highway deaths going up in Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Highway deaths going up in Louisiana

April 9, 2007
Reported by Marty Briggs

Preliminary figures for 2006 show that about 990 people died on Louisiana roadways that year -- and that number may be higher.

Law enforcement agencies will be compiling statistics until May 1st.

State highway officials say if the number reaches one-thousand, it will be the highest road death toll in Louisiana for the last fifteen years. 

Jim Champagne, head of the state's Highway Safety Commission, is expected to take part in a four-hour briefing on highway safety issues today.  The briefing will include the financial toll of highway deaths, an emergency room technician's explanation of what the body goes through during a crash and changes in cars' safety features during the coming years.

Also to be discussed is the 12 billion in outstanding roadway work that needs to be done in Louisiana and the upcoming legislation that, if passed, could help decrease traffic crashes.

State Police officials say 2007 is shaping up to be one of the worst highway safety years on record.  Louisiana State Police Troop I alone has investigated 20 crashes resulting in 25 fatalities on state roads in the Acadiana region this year.  That doesn't count the numbers investigated by individual police departments and sheriff's offices in each parish.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:28:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly