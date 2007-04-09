DeQuincy Man Faces Additional Charges

April 9, 2007

Reported by Rhonda Kitchens

60-year-old Herbert Baiad, of DeQuincy, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for forcing a 14-year-old to perform sexual acts on him between November 2006 and February 2007. But the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office says new victims have come forward alleging decades of abuse.

Detective Michael Primeaux says, "A young, 14-year-old, juvenile female came forward and disclosed that she had been inappropriately sexually touched . We spoke with her and we spoke with Mr Baiad, after that investigation he was arrested."

But that, Detective Primeaux says, turned out to be just the tip of their investigation.

"I got a call from a family member wanting to file charges on behalf of his daughter and since then I've got four other calls from adult women wanting to file charges against him also."

Dating back nearly three decades.

"Like this girl said, she was 4 or 5 when this thing happened," says Primeaux, "she's now 34, so that was like 29 years ago. She was just too scared to do anything. Scared to say anything."

The 14-year-old is talking and Monday Baiad, already behind bars, was rearrested on additional charges, raising his bond to 700-thousand dollars.

The other victims are pursuing charges and hope anyone else who has fallen prey will now feel safe to come forward.

Primeaux says, "If they want some kind of closure for themselves they need to come forward and we can help them with the reports."

Detective Primeaux urges victims who have not yet come forward to give him a call. The number is 491-3744.