LC police officer cleared in shooting death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC police officer cleared in shooting death

April 6, 2007
Reported by Pam Dixon

A Lake Charles police officer who shot and killed an unarmed mentally ill man will not be prosecuted. A Calcasieu Parish grand jury met this week to review the case and declined to indict 38 year old Corporal Kimberly Almirall in the October shooting death of Trent Buckins. As KPLC's Pam Dixon reports, the decision leaves Buckins' relatives disappointed in the justice system.

29 year old Trent Buckins was shot and killed by Lake Charles police Corporal Kimberly Almirall during a struggle with several officers who were trying to get him to leave. The shooting happened October 12, 2006, in outside Reynaud Middle School. Buckins' great aunt, Willie Coleman, says he had dropped a box of his belongings. Coleman says, "Someone was trying to help him and he probably said, 'No, no, no, no.' He liked everything straight himself and that's what the whole thing was, and then he went into seizures."

Almirall shot Buckins after he allegedly lunged at her gun. Coleman says her mentally ill godchild wouldn't have hurt anyone. Coleman says, "Trent was not going to harm anyone. He didn't have a weapon. For the young lady not to be charged with anything is an outrage and I'm very upset."

Coleman says Lake Charles police should have received more training on how to deal with the mentally ill years ago after another officer shot and killed a mentally ill man in the Chateau du Lac high rise in November 2004.

Coleman says Buckins was autistic and had the mind of a child, and the police department knew of his mental illness because of previous arrests.

Three city councilmen, who asked the U.S. Justice Department to investigate months ago, have not received a reply yet. Councilman A.B. Franklin says the law needs to change if police are allowed to shoot to kill an unarmed man who reaches for a gun. District Attorney John DeRosier says he may make the findings of the investigation public as early as Monday. Since Buckins' death, the Lake Charles Police Department has updated its training programs on how to deal with the mentally ill.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:28:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly