Crawfish A Popular Choice on Good Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crawfish A Popular Choice on Good Friday

April 6, 2007
Reported by Marty Briggs

For many Roman Catholics, abstaining from eating red meat during Lent is one way of practicing their faith. That practice began on Ash Wednesday, and continues through the Lenten season, which ends Easter Sunday.  For the seafood industry, the Lenten season is probably one of the year's best.  In fact, one local seafood retailer says this is his industry's version of the Super Bowl.  

People started lining up at JT's Seafood on Lake Street early Friday morning, hoping to take home a few sacks of the most popular Good Friday delicacy -- crawfish.  According to owner Brad Soileau, "Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday is probably the biggest weekend we have as far as crawfish sales go."  Soileau says that he'll sell three times the amount of crawfish as opposed to any other time of the year.  "We'll probably sell 1,400 to 1,500 sacks of crawfish this weekend.  For people in southwest Louisiana, it's crawfish, fish and shrimp."

Alfred Brame has been eating crawfish on Good Friday for the past 21 years, and travels all the way to Clear Lake, Texas to enjoy it with friends and family.  "We're just traditionalists.  Twenty one years ago we started it.  I've hauled as much as 550 pounds down there on Good Friday. Every Good Friday.  We've cut down this year -- we're getting too old to handle it, only 230 pounds, says Brame.  Customer Allan Glaspie adds:  "I guess it's kind of a holiday and people are just enjoying themselves and it looks like today is a real nice day, so everybody is getting out and having a real nice time."  

If you're fortunate enough to grab a sack or two of crawfish on this beautiful day, there's only one thing left to do... "Oh, go home and around 3:00 this afternoon we're going to have them on the table, popping heads and eating tails."  

Soileau says if you're looking for crawfish, JT's Seafood will have plenty in stock this weekend. Walk-in's are welcome, but he does suggest you call ahead and reserve a sack or two.

