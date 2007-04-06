Police officer not prosecuted in death of a mentally ill man

A Lake Charles police officer who shot and killed an unarmed mentally ill man will not be prosecuted.
Yesterday a grand jury reviewing evidence in the case declined to indict 38 year old Corporal. Kimberly Almirall in the October shooting death of Trent Buckins.
The 29 year old Buckins was killed in front of Reynaud middle school during a struggle with officers who were trying to get him to leave.
Almirall shot Buckins after he allegedly lunged at her gun.
