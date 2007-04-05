Accidental Death

April 5, 2007
Reported by KPLC Staff
Afternoon fun turned deadly for a young boy in Beauregard parish.
According to the sheriff's office, seven year old William Brock Brown of Ragley was injured while riding his four wheeler near his home on Gaytine road, just after one this afternoon.
His mother called for help and performed CPR.
Brown was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles where he was pronounced dead.
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...More >>
