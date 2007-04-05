Accidental Death

April 5, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Afternoon fun turned deadly for a young boy in Beauregard parish.

According to the sheriff's office, seven year old William Brock Brown of Ragley was injured while riding his four wheeler near his home on Gaytine road, just after one this afternoon.

His mother called for help and performed CPR.

Brown was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles where he was pronounced dead.