2712 Hodges

Lake Charles, LA

439-7693

Open: Mon. - Fri. 10am - 5:30pm Sat. 10am - 4pm

Owner Carol Henry bought The Perfect Gift in February 2000. They offer gifts for all occasions: lamp, pewter, "Danger Men Cooking", jewelry, garden accessories, fun night shirts, cookbooks, fun wine glasses and accessories, aprons, Jim Shore collectibles, children's gifts and much more.

Henry says what makes the store different from a national chain is the personal service, free gift wrapping, giving back to the community and she loves getting to know her customers. "They are special to me."

She goes on to say that the future of local business will depend on the people of our area. We can only stay in business if they shop with us. The locally owned businesses are the one who give back to all parts of the community.