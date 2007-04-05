2712 Hodges
Lake Charles, LA
439-7693
Open: Mon. - Fri. 10am - 5:30pm Sat. 10am - 4pm
Owner Carol Henry bought The Perfect Gift in February 2000. They offer gifts for all occasions: lamp, pewter, "Danger Men Cooking", jewelry, garden accessories, fun night shirts, cookbooks, fun wine glasses and accessories, aprons, Jim Shore collectibles, children's gifts and much more.
Henry says what makes the store different from a national chain is the personal service, free gift wrapping, giving back to the community and she loves getting to know her customers. "They are special to me."
She goes on to say that the future of local business will depend on the people of our area. We can only stay in business if they shop with us. The locally owned businesses are the one who give back to all parts of the community.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.