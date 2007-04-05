3121 Ernest St.
Lake Charles, LA
337-494-1748
Open Tues. - Sat. 10am - 5pm
More than just a gift shop, The Cotswold managers Mona Martin and Jennie Welch say they have a big desire to please. "We make every effort to bring in merchandise that our customers will want to give as gifts as well as compliment their homes.
They joined the ranks of local businesses in southwest Louisiana in 1993 and say that their family business beats national chains because of their personal service, friendly staff, and quality merchandise.
