Legendary football coach dies

April 4, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Legendary former Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson has died. He was 88.

Robinson died overnight at Lincoln General Hospital in Ruston, where family members say he was taken just yesterday having suffered for years from Alzheimer's.

Robinson was Grambling's coach from 1942 to 1997.

He became the first college coach to rack up 400 wins, completing his career with 408 wins, 165 losses and 15 ties. His teams had just eight losing seasons and won 17 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and nine national black college championships.

Robinson sent more than 200 players to the N-F-L.