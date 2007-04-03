PDI of the South, Inc. Healthcare Management Services

710 W. Prien Lake Rd. Ste. 100

Lake Charles, LA 70601

337-479-9948

Open: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Office hours: Mon. - Thurs. 8:30am-11:30am and 1pm - 4:30pm; Fri. 1pm - 3pm.

http://www.pdihealthcare.com

PDI of the South, Inc. offers services for the elderly, adults and children with mental and/or physical disabilities. Recently PDI is focusing on a new direction in business...Private Duty Services. PDS is designed to provide daily independence to individuals desiring to maintain a high quality of life.

PDI opened in June 1987 to fill a void in the services currently being offered to the senior population of South Louisiana. PDI offers skilled nursing care provided on a shift basis. Locally owned, Margaret McCloskey Menard says, "We are very passionate at what we do. We dedicate our loyalty to our clients, staff and community."

When asked about the future of local business in southwest Louisiana, Menard says it's "promising, positive, rapid growth with the population."