3101 Ernest St. Suite 2

Lake Charles, LA 70601

337-439-4384

Open: Mon. - Fri. 10am-5:30pm; Sat. 10am-4pm.

Bella Cose is a full service gift and home furnishings and accessories store, boasting the best bridal registry in the area. We take great pride in providing one-on-one service for customers in the selection of gifts, home and bath fragrances, gourmet items and jewelry. Our bridal registry includes beautiful linens, china, crystal and flatware and we have an extensive selection of memory and bridal albums and gifts for the wedding party. Our newest addition is a complete line of invitations, announcements and personalized stationary for every occasion.

Bella Cose opened its doors in September 2000. Susie Castille and Vickie Cuccio came on board with extensive retail experience from Pete's Gift Shop and The Stock Market. As our popularity and clientele grew, so did our offerings. In the summer of 2005, the shop expanded in order to accommodate our growing bridal registry, and later that year Sara Smith introduced "le grenouille: paper, printing and parties," a full line of paper items, both personal and event related.

Paula and Vickie say what makes them different from national chains, is there keen sense of what interests their clientele. "This coupled with our personal service, complimentary gift-wrapping and delivery, special ordering and welcoming atmosphere set us apart from a national retailer."

They go on to say, "This is a critical time for businesses in southwest Louisiana. We at Bella Cose are continuously searching national and world markets for current trends while always offering the classics. Success during these competitive times can only come from offering a great product and personal service...it's what our customers expect.