1413 West Prien Lake Rd.

Lake Charles, LA

337-478-5221

Open Mon-Fri

http://www.cynthiaprice.com/

Cynthi's Fine Jewelry Designs is a unique fine jewelry store and gallery. Besides many custom and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry by Cynthi there are other designers included such as KC Designs, Storywheels, Pampallonia, Casandra, Colorcraft, Parade and others. Pearls are a specialty. There are Magnus watches for him and Cynthi diamond watches for her. Cynthi's is all about pearls, diamonds and fine gemstones. Also, there is a beautiful selection of antique Chinese blue and white porcelain and antiquities. The walls are lined with beautiful oils by local artist Linda Thistlewaite. Cynthi's is a one-of-a-kind store!

Cynthi started out designing and making jewelry out of her home about four years ago. When there was too much jewelry sitting around she decided it was time to open a store. The store just opened last October 30th .

National stores feel nothing like Cynthi's. Cynthi's is a beautiful, unique, original and comfortable make-yourself-at-home kind of store.

According to Cynthi the future of local business is all about connection. She says businesses have to stick together and share thoughts and ideas. The Chamber of Commerce is an excellent tool for local business. Of course, there's always advertising that is essential to get our names out there.