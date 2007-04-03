Allen parish residents will wait longer for a new jail

April 3, 2007

Police jurors in Allen parish voted 5-2 against building a new jail on eight acres near Oberlin High School.

Jurors have heard concerns from several residents as well as from the Allen Parish School Board that buidling a jail so close to the school could be dangerous for the students.

Members of the police jury are now turning their attention towards a new site for the jail located off La. 26. The 42 acres owned by the parish will cost more money for upgrades at first but would provide more room for expansion in the long-run.