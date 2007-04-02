Nonfarm jobs in Louisiana increase in February - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nonfarm jobs in Louisiana increase in February

April 2, 2007
Reported by Associated Press

The state labor department says the number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana grew by 5,700 in February.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment figure was one million 899-thousand compared to one million 893-thousand for January, when the state marked a post-holiday season loss of more than 17-thousand jobs.

The state has added 75-thousand nonfarm jobs between February 2006 and February 2007, bringing the number of nonfarm workers employed in the state to one million 899-thousand. The total of nonfarm jobs is still down from pre-Katrina days.  In February of 2005, the total was one million 917-thousand-800.

Louisiana's civilian labor force, the number of people working and seeking work for February, increased to one million 999-thousand, from one million-996-thousand-573 in January.

