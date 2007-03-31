Woman killed in 5 vehicle pile up - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman killed in 5 vehicle pile up

A Texas woman is dead following a five-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-10 near Lacassine.     

It happened on I-10 this afternoon.     

State police say it all started when 48-year-old Michael Wayne Jackson of Lafayette was traveling westbound near exit 49.     

For some reason Jackson left the roadway then pulled back when striking another driver, sending both vehicles through the median and into on-coming eastbound traffic.     

Two 18-wheelers and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.     

51-year-old Cathy Wyatt of Edinburg, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene.     

Several others were transported to local hospitals for treatment.     

Jackson faces several charges including D.W.I. and vehicular homicide.

