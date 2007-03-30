Ragley Woman Killed in Car Crash

March 30, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

An accident on Texas Eastern Road north of Topsy in Jeff Davis parish leaves a Ragley woman dead.

The victim is 25-year-old Sara Spears.

State Police say she was riding in the front seat when the driver, 46 year old Beverly Hooper, lost control of her car in a curve, and ran into a ditch.

A 2 year-old-child who was also in the car was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Hooper, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicle negligent injuring, and DWI with child endangerment.