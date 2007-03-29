J&J Exterminating is just that, an exterminating company. They have the expertise and means to rid homes and businesses of pests. Southwest Louisiana is home to more pests than almost anywhere else in the continental states. Pests not only annoy the families of Southwest Louisiana, they are also dangerous. Termites silently and maliciously destroy homes and mosquitoes carry diseases that can kill. J&J Exterminating shields what's near and dear.

J&J Exterminating has been serving Louisiana families since 1960. It is family owned. Their expertise has stayed a step or more ahead of the constantly evolving pests of our area.